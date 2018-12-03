Huazhu Group (HTHT) Shares Up 7.5%

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares shot up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.79 and last traded at $33.91. 4,097,023 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 2,013,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTHT. ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huazhu Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $402.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 3,911.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 4,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Huazhu Group (HTHT) Shares Up 7.5%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/huazhu-group-htht-shares-up-7-5.html.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.