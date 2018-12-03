IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Position Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 516,024 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of IHS Markit worth $16,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5,788.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFO. Bank of America began coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on IHS Markit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays began coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

IHS Markit stock opened at $53.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $784,063.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,707.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

