Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Stake Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,118,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,298 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $157,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,629,000 after acquiring an additional 50,759 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 71.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 48,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock opened at $139.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.38 and a 1-year high of $179.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.69.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

