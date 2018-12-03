Immunomedics (IMMU) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

IMMU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

NASDAQ IMMU opened at $20.09 on Friday. Immunomedics has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a current ratio of 13.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Immunomedics had a negative net margin of 12,701.21% and a negative return on equity of 85.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter worth $205,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter worth $259,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the third quarter worth $228,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter worth $298,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

