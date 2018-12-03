Imperial Capital Lowers Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) to Underperform

Imperial Capital lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VLRS. ValuEngine raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. HSBC lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.53.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $432.35 million, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.52. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $9.61.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 1,256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 152,476 shares in the last quarter.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 71 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 12 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 319 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States and Central America.

