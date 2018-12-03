Incent One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,560.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Incent has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $1,560.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Incent has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. One Incent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00001319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.02424478 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00129916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00189541 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.75 or 0.09905679 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,599 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Bittrex, Livecoin and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

