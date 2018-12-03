Infomedia Limited (IFM) Insider Bart Vogel Acquires 60,000 Shares

Infomedia Limited (ASX:IFM) insider Bart Vogel bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$69,000.00 ($48,936.17).

Infomedia stock opened at A$1.20 ($0.85) on Monday. Infomedia Limited has a one year low of A$0.67 ($0.48) and a one year high of A$0.89 ($0.63).

Infomedia Company Profile

Infomedia Ltd., a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues and service quoting software systems for the parts and service sectors of the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, such as Microcat LIVE, Microcat MARKET, and Auto PartsBridge that allow users to identify replacement parts manufactured by original equipment companies; Microcat CRM, an online customer relationship management system that connects the sales channel from original equipment manufacturer to wholesale customer; Microcat Messenger, a messaging app; and Microcat EPC Origins.

