Insider Buying: AAC Holdings Inc (AAC) Director Purchases $54,750.00 in Stock

AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) Director Darrell S. Freeman bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AAC opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. AAC Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46.

AAC (NYSE:AAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). AAC had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAC Holdings Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAC. ValuEngine cut shares of AAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AAC from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of AAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AAC by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 80,865 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of AAC by 446.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 799,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAC by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAC by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of AAC by 22.0% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 525,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 94,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About AAC

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

