Insider Buying: Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) insider Kevin James Flick purchased 5,000 shares of Canacol Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,100.00.

Kevin James Flick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 2nd, Kevin James Flick purchased 24,600 shares of Canacol Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,880.00.

Shares of TSE CNE opened at C$4.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Canacol Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$3.54 and a 52-week high of C$4.76.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$77.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.529999960740744 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Colombia. The company has proved and probable reserves of 505 billion cubic feet of gas and 14 million barrels of oil. Canacol Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

