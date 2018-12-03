Insider Buying: Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) insider Harry Singer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $21,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Harry Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 20th, Harry Singer bought 25 shares of Civista Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $526.75.

On Thursday, September 20th, Harry Singer bought 30 shares of Civista Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.74 per share, with a total value of $712.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $21.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $328.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $19.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.16 million. Analysts expect that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIVB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Hovde Group upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Boenning Scattergood cut Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 544.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

