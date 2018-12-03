Insider Buying: Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL) Insider Acquires C$48,000.00 in Stock

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) insider Amar Doman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00.

Amar Doman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 27th, Amar Doman bought 4,100 shares of Tree Island Steel stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,389.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Amar Doman bought 4,600 shares of Tree Island Steel stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,742.00.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Amar Doman bought 4,600 shares of Tree Island Steel stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,374.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, Amar Doman bought 200 shares of Tree Island Steel stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$578.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Amar Doman bought 200 shares of Tree Island Steel stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$552.00.

TSL opened at C$2.46 on Monday. Tree Island Steel Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.98 and a 52-week high of C$3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.59, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Tree Island Steel in a report on Monday, November 5th.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as bar/straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

