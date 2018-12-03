Insider Buying: Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Director David Lumpkins purchased 4,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,163.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Lumpkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 12th, David Lumpkins purchased 4,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $91,320.00.

Shares of WLKP stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.99. 3,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,048. The firm has a market cap of $732.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.94. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.70 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.4207 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 97.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WLKP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 373.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 28.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP operates, acquires, and develops ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company operates ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

