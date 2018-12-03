Insider Selling: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Insider Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $180,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,400.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMN opened at $63.70 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $526.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 64,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.4% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

