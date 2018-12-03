Insider Selling: Argo Group (ARGO) Insider Sells $1,279,754.38 in Stock

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) insider Mark E. Watson III sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $1,279,754.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ARGO stock opened at $69.32 on Monday. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $69.77.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.83 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

ARGO has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Argo Group to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Boenning Scattergood set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Argo Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Argo Group stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

