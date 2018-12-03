Insider Selling: BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Director Sells 1,020 Shares of Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert sold 1,020 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $86,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,211 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,808.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $84.30 on Monday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $80.36 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $408.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BOK Financial by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in BOK Financial by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in BOK Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Raymond James cut their price target on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on BOK Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

