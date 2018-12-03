Insider Selling: Heska Corp (HSKA) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Director G Irwin Gordon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

G Irwin Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 21st, G Irwin Gordon sold 6,700 shares of Heska stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $656,868.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $104.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,752. Heska Corp has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $789.13 million, a P/E ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Heska had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heska Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Heska from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heska has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

