Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Insider Sells 87,760 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 87,760 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $5,392,852.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,429 shares in the company, valued at $24,729,262.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.41. 1,229,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,266. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $70.40.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2,786.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/insider-selling-keysight-technologies-inc-keys-insider-sells-87760-shares-of-stock.html.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.