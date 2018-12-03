Insider Selling: Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Director Anne Saunders sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $57,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nautilus stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.88. 388,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,335. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $384.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Nautilus had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Nautilus’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Nautilus by 7.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 9.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 60,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nautilus by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nautilus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NLS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Nautilus from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Nautilus to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

