Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Director Sells $151,250.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Director Ralf R. Boer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $151,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $61.04 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $771.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 84.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after acquiring an additional 330,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,640,000 after acquiring an additional 167,870 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 40.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 376,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,420,000 after acquiring an additional 109,130 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,971,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,876,000 after acquiring an additional 67,180 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 34.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 248,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 64,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

