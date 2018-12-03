Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total value of $1,429,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Thursday, November 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $1,384,900.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $1,239,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $618,750.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $619,350.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $652,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,321,300.00.

On Friday, November 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $687,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $704,650.00.

On Monday, November 5th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $675,550.00.

On Friday, November 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $689,450.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,345,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,602. The firm has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $98.68 and a 52 week high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on salesforce.com to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Sunday. Societe Generale set a $170.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 17.7% in the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.8% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.9% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/insider-selling-salesforce-com-inc-crm-chairman-sells-10000-shares-of-stock-2.html.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.