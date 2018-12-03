Insider Selling: Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Insider Sells $113,240.40 in Stock

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) insider Matthew Stevenson sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $113,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock opened at $44.27 on Monday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SERV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

