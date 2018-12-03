Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Insider Sells $247,020.00 in Stock

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $247,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,723,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WWD opened at $83.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $89.30.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.01 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWD. SunTrust Banks raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/insider-selling-woodward-inc-common-stock-wwd-insider-sells-247020-00-in-stock.html.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.