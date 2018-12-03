Insperity Inc (NSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.64. Insperity posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $925.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.62 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.40.

In other Insperity news, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $3,498,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 598,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,844,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $113,182.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,742 shares of company stock worth $4,156,509 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $102.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,737. Insperity has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $121.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

