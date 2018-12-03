InsurePal (IPL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.52 Million

InsurePal (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, InsurePal has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InsurePal token can now be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Coinbe. InsurePal has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $251,096.00 worth of InsurePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get InsurePal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.12 or 0.02387925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00134533 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00190366 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.66 or 0.09812293 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About InsurePal

InsurePal launched on December 1st, 2017. InsurePal’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. The official message board for InsurePal is medium.com/insurepal-blog. InsurePal’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. InsurePal’s official website is vouchforme.co. The Reddit community for InsurePal is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling InsurePal

InsurePal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinbe, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsurePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsurePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.