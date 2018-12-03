Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.07

Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.07 and last traded at $48.14, with a volume of 154232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.94.

IDTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Integrated Device Technology from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $235.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $852,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 790,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,693,473.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sailesh Chittipeddi sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $1,565,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,983 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Integrated Device Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 19.7% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 61,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI)

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

