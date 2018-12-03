Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 420.6% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 128.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $151,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $108.04 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.42 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.2471 dividend. This is a boost from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

