Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 49,106,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,338,746,000 after buying an additional 1,100,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,373 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,108,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104,035.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,997,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,574,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $75.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/integrated-wealth-concepts-llc-has-1-91-million-position-in-ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.