Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $46.44 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $47.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%.

