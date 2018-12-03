Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.94% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 137.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 78.6% during the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $48.89 on Monday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0499 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th.

