Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intercontinental Exchange’s successful integration of acquisitions, achievement of cost synergies and a reduced debt level well poise ICE for long-term growth. Moreover, a continued strength in its energy franchise, improving recurring market data revenues (2018 revenues to grow 5-6%) and ongoing initiatives should keep growth on track. However, rising expenses, foreign currency fluctuations and stricter regulations raise concerns. The company estimates 2018 operating expenses in the range of $2.04-$2.05 billion and adjusted operating expense in the band of $2-$2.04 billion. Interest expenses are anticipated at $73 million for fourth-quarter 2018. Shares of Intercontinental Exchange have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. FIX initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $81.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $32,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $96,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,825 shares of company stock worth $17,068,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 717.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.