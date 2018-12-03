Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.65

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.65 and last traded at $80.95, with a volume of 165335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. FIX started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 70,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $5,409,653.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,745,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $96,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,825 shares of company stock worth $17,068,138 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $17,795,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 186,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,960,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 135.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $4,917,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

