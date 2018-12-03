InterOcean Capital LLC Has $14.26 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

InterOcean Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 42,263 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 1.5% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $14,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,574,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,320,067,000 after buying an additional 1,732,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,437,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $693,293,000 after buying an additional 643,137 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,541.0% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,584,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $634,716,000 after buying an additional 7,122,373 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,359,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $522,526,000 after buying an additional 624,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,049,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,194,000 after buying an additional 4,230,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $70.27 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 350.56%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

