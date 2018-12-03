InterOcean Capital LLC Sells 2,979 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

InterOcean Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $211.54 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $166.36 and a twelve month high of $224.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Stephens set a $236.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $216.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $213.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.92.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

