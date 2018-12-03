Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 189.9% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,652 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.39, for a total value of $1,478,198.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,092.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.04, for a total value of $121,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 379,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,769,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,811 shares of company stock worth $23,867,297 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $536.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.03. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.75 and a fifty-two week high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $606.00 to $601.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.41.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

