Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK) Holdings Raised by Ken Stern & Associates Inc.

Ken Stern & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Ken Stern & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCK. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 98,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 124,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 55,564 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

