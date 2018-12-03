Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0522 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.59. The company had a trading volume of 113,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,243. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 1-year low of $70.33 and a 1-year high of $81.36.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (FXA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/invesco-currencyshares-australian-dollar-trust-fxa-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-05.html.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.