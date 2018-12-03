Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,685,448 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 650,321 shares.The stock last traded at $17.37 and had previously closed at $17.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 271.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 4,485.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

