Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGHY. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 137,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $24.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/invesco-global-short-term-high-yield-bond-etf-pghy-shares-bought-by-alphastar-capital-management-llc.html.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.