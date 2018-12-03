Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Invesco by 42.5% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,028,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after acquiring an additional 306,507 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Invesco by 73.8% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 40,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 17,343 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 107.5% in the third quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 98,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 51,225 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco by 18.9% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 8,758,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $277,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.49 million. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 21.66%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

