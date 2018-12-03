Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Stake Lessened by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,693,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,551,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,064,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,863,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,222,000 after purchasing an additional 633,057 shares during the period. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $172.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $150.13 and a 12 month high of $187.53.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

