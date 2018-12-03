Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF makes up 0.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGI. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000.

RGI opened at $117.31 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $107.41 and a 12 month high of $129.88.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

