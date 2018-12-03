Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 3rd (AMT, ATU, AZO, BB, BF.B, BURL, CCI, CLX, DNB, GEF)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, December 3rd:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Actuant’s shares underperformed the industry on average. Also, the stock looks overvalued compared to the industry. Escalating commodity, labor and freight costs might continue to weigh over the company’s profitability in the upcoming quarters. Also, the company’s Engineered Solutions segment is witnessing consistent weak performance owing to decline in China-based truck production business. The prevalent weakness in the China truck production business remains another key cause of concern. The analyst community has taken a bearish stance on the company. Notably, over the past couple of months, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has moved south for both fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018.”

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AutoZone’s revenues are driven by store openings. During the last quarter, it opened 78 stores. Further, the company is opening mega hub stores and distribution centers to improvise its supply chain. Also, program openings under the commercial business aided company’s growth. Moreover, a strong cash flow enables it to pursue share repurchase programs. Over the three months, shares of AutoZone have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, continuous rise in capital and operating expenses due to frequent opening of distribution centers and wage expenses are concerns for AutoZone. Also, increasing the frequency of deliveries to its stores is expected to pose as headwind for company’s gross margin. Moreover, dependence on seasonality and weather conditions makes AutoZone’s sales vulnerable to uncertain weather changes.”

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BlackBerry delivers one of the most secure end-to-end mobile enterprise solutions in the market through a broad portfolio of products and services. With a holistic growth model, focusing both on organic and inorganic investments, the company aims to extend its market leadership in the enterprise mobility segment. Robust software sales are aiding BlackBerry immensely while growth in its cybersecurity business with opportune acquisitions remains a huge positive. BlackBerry has also provided bullish outlook for software and service revenues in fiscal 2019. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past six months on an average. High technological obsolescence remains a challenge for BlackBerry, increasing its operating costs through continuous R&D efforts for new product introductions to fend off competition. Adverse foreign currency translation and high debt levels remain other headwinds for the company.”

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Despite a strong start to fiscal 2019, Brown-Forman trimmed earnings view for the fiscal year reflecting the anticipated impacts of Trump’s tariffs on operating income. Trump’s 25% increase in tariffs on imported American whiskey is likely to raise the price of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee in the European Union. The price increases may result in lower demand and imports in Europe, which can significantly hurt the company’s top line, as Europe accounts for nearly one-fourth of its revenues. However, the company has a robust surprise trend with fifth straight earnings beat in first-quarter fiscal 2019. This has aided Brown-Forman to outperform the industry in the past year. The company is benefiting from solid growth in underlying sales, improved margins, continued momentum in focus categories, and strength in American whiskey. Further, it is confident of capitalizing on its American Whiskey strategy.”

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Burlington Stores has made multiple changes to its business model to adapt to the ongoing transformation in the sector. Strategic initiatives have aided the company to continue register top- and bottom-line growth, which in turn has helped the stock to surge and outpace the industry in a year. This is quite evident from the third-quarter fiscal 2018 results. Certainly, management remains confident of posting higher sales and earnings during the fiscal year, as reflected from the upbeat view. The company now envisions fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings in the range of $6.33-$6.37 per share, up from the prior projection of $6.13-$6.20. Notably, the company has increased vendor counts, made technological advancements and initiated better marketing approach. These along with effective inventory management and cost containment efforts have helped elevate gross margin. However, higher freight costs and stiff competition remain matters of concern.”

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Clorox trimmed its earnings guidance for fiscal 2019 despite solid first-quarter results. This was mainly due to the expectations of making fewer share repurchases in fiscal 2019 than repurchases of nearly 50% of its $2-billion authorization, guided earlier. Adverse currency translations hurt the top-line growth and remain concerns in fiscal 2019. The company is also witnessing strained margins owing to higher commodity and logistics expenses, which is likely to persist in the fiscal year. However, the stock has outperformed the industry in the past three months. In first-quarter fiscal 2019, the company marked eighth consecutive positive earnings surprise and fourth sales beat in the last six quarters. Earnings gained from lower tax rate, and higher sales and cost savings, while the Nutranext acquisition and higher volumes aided sales. Moreover, its 2020 Strategy, aimed at bolstering growth at various categories and market share, is encouraging.”

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Dun & Bradstreet operates in a highly fragmented and competitive market with low entry barriers. Corporate budgets for information technology-related services are yet to expand sufficiently, which in turn continue to impact the outlook for business-information services companies like Dun & Bradstreet. High debt continues to bother D&B’s performance as it may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its profile. On the flip side, D&B continues to hold a dominant position in risk management, credit ratings, sales and marketing, e-business and supply-management solutions. The company's innovative product pipeline is a major positive. Partnerships with big players and acquisitions have acted as key growth catalysts. The company's shares outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Greif expects its adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2018 to be $3.53-$3.69. The company maintained capital expenditure outlook of $120-$140 million for the fiscal. Greif’s performance will be impacted by affected by the strengthening of U.S. dollar and weak agricultural sales. Further, transportation tightness in North America is impacting its in-transit inventory levels. Thus, elevated transportation costs are anticipated to remain a headwind for Greif’s Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services and Paper Packaging & Services segments. Further, the company continues to experience competitive market conditions in China. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past six months. “

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “In the past six months, shares of the company have underperformed the industry. Despite of investing in upgrade programs, the company faces the risk of disruption in operation from its ageing infrastructure. Debt level is another concern amid rising interest rates. However, NiSource reaffirmed capital investment guidance for 2018 and expects to invest nearly $1.6-$1.8 billion annually in utility infrastructure over the next two years. The company projects long-term infrastructure investments worth $30 billion and continues to expand customer base. The company is also working actively to reduce its carbon footprint by bringing down coal usage. NiSource has made considerable progress on regulatory initiatives across different states it operates in.”

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Though NIKE boasts a robust surprise history, higher SG&A expenses due to increased demand creation expense and operating overheads have been headwinds. The company continues to project increased SG&A expenses in quarters ahead, which should hurt margins. Further, unfavorable currency rates due to the global trade and geopolitical dynamics are likely to weigh on its sales. Hence, it provided a soft guidance for fiscal 2019 and the second quarter. However, NIKE’s strong earnings trend has aided the stock to surpass the industry in a year. It delivered positive earnings surprise for the 25th straight quarter in first-quarter fiscal 2019, while sales topped estimates for sixth consecutive quarter. Strong progress on Consumer Direct Offense through innovation and focus on direct-to-customer are key drivers. Growth at international and NIKE Direct businesses, alongside momentum in North America aided fiscal first quarter results.”

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a hold rating.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “After two failed mergers, Rite Aid is striving to return on growth trajectory through the execution of standalone strategy, aimed at capitalizing on growth potential. It is leveraging retail pharmacies, EnvisionRxOptions PBM as well as health and wellness offerings. Further, recent changes to board and governance reflect its commitment to turning around performance. Backed by these initiatives, front-end and pharmacy comps improved significantly in second-quarter fiscal 2019, which aided the top line. Sales beat estimates for the second straight quarter. Moreover, the company reiterated sales and comps view for fiscal 2019. However, investors are concerned about the soft adjusted EBITDA guidance due to unfavorable trends in the generic drug market, and the widened net loss forecast for fiscal 2019 as a result of impairment charges incurred in the fiscal second quarter. Consequently, the stock lagged the industry in the last three months.”

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “While Service Corporation has outpaced the industry in a year, the trend may reverse. After delivering beats in seven straight quarters, Service Corporation marked its first earnings miss in third-quarter 2018. Though earnings rose year over year, it was hit by high general and administrative costs, and high interest costs. Persistence of these factors is likely to keep earnings under pressure. Also, consumers’ rising inclination toward cremations over traditional burials is a threat as cremations generate lower revenues. Use of alternative channels to buy funeral related products also poses concerns. Nonetheless, the company continued to witness enhanced revenues, courtesy of greater funeral and cemetery revenues. Management expects the strong performance to continue in the fourth quarter. It is focused on driving revenues, utilizing scale and allocating capital efficiently. These factors and solid prospects from Baby Boomers bode well.”

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Greater emphasis on new line of products, cost containment efforts, inventory management and global distribution platform have helped lift Skechers’ performance. The company reversed the preceding quarter’s earnings miss with a beat in the third quarter of 2018. Management also provided an upbeat view for the final quarter, which perked up investors despite the year-over-year earnings decline and top-line miss. The sluggish domestic wholesale business performance was compensated by double-digit increase in both international wholesale and global company-owned retail businesses. Skechers’ domestic e-commerce business also continues to gain traction. Management now expects both the top and bottom lines to increase year over year during the final quarter. However, higher general & administrative expenses remain a concern. Meanwhile, the stock has declined and underperformed the industry in the past one month.”

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have surged and outpaced the industry in a year, courtesy of positive earnings and sales surprise streak. We are upbeat on the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2019 performance, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and also beat the consensus mark for the sixth successive time. Notably, comparable retail segment net sales increased for the fifth quarter in row, while all the three brands registered comps growth. We believe new store openings, increased digital penetration, merchandising improvements and international expansion bode well. Management is also making efforts to enhance the performance of brands through store refurbishment and by bringing in more compelling assortments. However, a likely increase in SG&A expenses during the final quarter owing to higher digital marketing investments, incentive-based compensation and increased store payroll may strain margins to an extent.”

