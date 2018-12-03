Investors Buy General Dynamics (GD) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $93.14 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $58.31 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.83 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, General Dynamics had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. General Dynamics traded down ($3.32) for the day and closed at $181.57

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $209.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,770.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $4,348,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,914,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18,540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,959,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,331,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,642,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,662 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1,393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 614,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,243,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,173,000 after purchasing an additional 504,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Buy General Dynamics (GD) on Weakness” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/investors-buy-general-dynamics-gd-on-weakness.html.

About General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.