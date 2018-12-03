Investors Buy Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $230.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $162.61 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $67.65 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Wells Fargo & Co had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. Wells Fargo & Co traded down ($0.04) for the day and closed at $54.24

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,759,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,518 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 31,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

