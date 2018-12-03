Investors Sell Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) on Strength (IGIB)

Investors sold shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $6.71 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $90.85 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $84.14 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF had the 27th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded up $0.11 for the day and closed at $52.08

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1787 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,933,000. Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $662,000.

