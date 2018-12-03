Investors Sell Shares of Tesla (TSLA) on Strength (TSLA)

Investors sold shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $798.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $909.97 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $111.05 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Tesla had the 19th highest net out-flow for the day. Tesla traded up $8.01 for the day and closed at $358.49

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. Analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $573,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,963,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,375 shares of company stock worth $8,668,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

