Iofina (IOF) Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of Iofina plc (LON:IOF) were up 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.74 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.74 ($0.17). Approximately 233,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 336,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.55 ($0.15).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Iofina in a report on Thursday, September 20th.

About Iofina (LON:IOF)

Iofina plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas. The company also has complete vertical integration from the production of iodine in the field to the manufacture of the chemical end-products derived from iodine to the consumer and the recycling of iodine using iodinated side-streams from waste chemical processes.

