IPG Photonics (IPGP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $151.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Longbow Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.11.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $142.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.76. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $107.59 and a 52-week high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $356.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,666.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $57,871.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,131 shares of company stock valued at $103,915. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 15,080.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 556.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

