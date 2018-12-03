IQIYI Inc (IQ) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 90.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,724,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 361.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 29,343 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IQIYI in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $20.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. IQIYI Inc has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $46.23.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that IQIYI Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

