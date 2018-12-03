Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 3,600 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 77,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AFLAC by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AFLAC by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 111,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

In other news, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,040.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at $824,590.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC stock opened at $45.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

